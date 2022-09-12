Jim Robison joins RCB Bank in Owasso as VP loan officer

RCB Bank recently announced that it hired Jim Robison as the Owasso branch’s new VP loan officer.

Robison has worked in banking for 12 years, including the past four years as a lender.

“I’m a risk manager and a problem solver by nature, so I love working with customers to find solutions to their financial issues,” he said.

Robison was born in Pittsburgh and raised in a small community in southwestern Pennsylvania. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, he moved to Oklahoma to start his banking career in 2010.

He is involved in the community, serving on the board of both the Tulsa Christian Businessmen and Oklahoma Department of Libraries. He also volunteers at The Bridge Church and is a regular volunteer for the Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s JA Finance Park.

Robison and his wife Marissa have two children, Rebekah, 16, and Walter, 13.

When not working, he can be found spending time outdoors, gardening, cooking and going to concerts, as both of his children are accomplished musicians.

Robinson also enjoys making bread and pizza dough. “And yes, the dough is hand-tossed!” he said.

He added that his No. 1 piece of financial advice is, “Make — and stick to — a realistic budget.”

“I look forward to creating new relationships and making sure our customers’ needs are met with all that RCB Bank offers,” he said.