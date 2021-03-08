Jersey Mike’s Subs to open first restaurant in Owasso March 10

Jersey Mike’s Subs announced it will open its first restaurant in Owasso.

Franchise owners Steven and Jonathan Grigsby will hold a grand opening at the new site, located at 9045 N. 121st E. Ave., on Wednesday, March 10.

They will host a fundraiser in conjunction with the opening Wednesday-Sunday, March 10-14, to support Owasso High School. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to OHS in exchange for a regular sub.

“We are excited to kick off this store opening by immediately giving back to the community, especially in the current environment.” Jonathan said. “We will continue to support Owasso High School through in store donations and other means throughout the year and are looking forward to serving the community in future.”

Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at a reduced capacity with socially distant tables inside.

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in the app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 918-516-2322.