Jersey Mike’s Subs now open in Owasso: ‘We wanted to get up here’

Jersey Mike’s Subs celebrated the grand opening of its first restaurant in Owasso on Wednesday.

David Buttress showed up at about 10 a.m., and was surprised to learn he was the first customer to place an order at the new location.

“Their sandwiches looked so good, I had to give it a try,” Buttress said. “I didn’t realize I was going to be the first customer, so that’s quite an honor to open up a store; I’m happy with that.”

Jersey Mike’s Owasso site, located at 9045 N. 121st E. Ave. in the Smith Farm Marketplace, has a large staff led by franchise owner Jonathan Grigsby ad his brother Steven.

Jonathan, who could be seen putting the final touches on the dining room after waving goodbye to Buttress, said he and his brother chose Owasso as the ideal place to lay down roots with their new endeavor.

“It’s a growing community, seems like a great place to be,” Jonathan said. “Jersey Mike’s doesn’t have a presence in this area of Tulsa … just seemed like a good opportunity and we wanted to get up here.”