Jamie and Kimberly Cox honored with Owasso Garden Club’s June Yard of the Month

Jamie and Kimberly Cox’s efforts to beautify their Owasso home haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Owasso Garden Club selected their property as June’s Yard of the Month for its wide range of flowers, plants and decorations.

“It means a lot of preparation; it means a lot of fun,” said Kimberly, who enjoys tending to the landscape with her husband and 6-year-old daughter, Skylar. “As a family, we do a lot of the gardening together.”

Residents of the Double Oaks development off of 129th East Avenue, the Coxes feature everything from rose bushes, peonies, hostas and lamb’s ears to succulents, azaleas, tiger lilies, hydrangeas.

Jamie and Kimberly share the house with her parents, which gives their daughter an opportunity to take part in a longtime hobby that has grown into a timeless family tradition.

“I grew up seeing a lot of flowers, from my grandmother, from my mother,” Kimberly said, “so Skylar gets the privilege of doing things with her nana here on the gardening side.”

The Coxes also adorn their front yard with large props and ornaments for every major holiday, including Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as the Fourth of July, which turns dozens of heads this year.

Jamie’s role in the process is far from overlooked, as he is often busy putting his hands to good use to ensure passersby continue to admire his now award-winning home — thanks in large part to his other half.

“She’s the visionary; she’s the one that puts all this together and determines where things go, and at that point, I just become the shoe on the shovel,” he said. “It’s nice to see your work at the end of the day and take pride in it.”

When asked what her favorite part of the yard is, Skylar replied, “I kind of like planting the food plants; those are my favorite.”