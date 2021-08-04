Jake ‘Johnny-on-the-Spot’ Ketner named City of Owasso’s Employee of Quarter for engineering efforts

Jake Ketner, a civil engineer with the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department, is often characterized by his peers as someone always at the ready to serve his community.

“Jake never complains with each new request and oftentimes responds with, ‘Sure, let me know what you want,’” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, who honored Ketner as the Employee of the Quarter this week.

“While Jake would never ask for recognition and would prefer not to be in the spotlight, ‘Johnny-on-Spot’ Jake is well deserving of being put ‘on-the-spot’ and recognized.”

Ketner received a plaque and gift card from Lehr for his outstanding efforts in front of friends and family at City Council Tuesday evening.

The venerated Public Works employee, who joined the department in June 2014, devotes his time to managing utility and construction operations for ongoing roadway projects across the community.

In some cases, Ketner collects extra survey needed for various design firms to complete their work, saving the City weeks and thousands of dollars if it were hired out, said fellow professional engineer Daniel Dearing, who nominated Ketner for the Employee of the Quarter.