Jake ‘Johnny-on-the-Spot’ Ketner named City of Owasso’s Employee of Quarter for engineering efforts

Jake Ketner, a civil engineer with the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department, is often characterized by his peers as someone always at the ready to serve his community.
“Jake never complains with each new request and oftentimes responds with, ‘Sure, let me know what you want,’” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, who honored Ketner as the Employee of the Quarter this week.
“While Jake would never ask for recognition and would prefer not to be in the spotlight, ‘Johnny-on-Spot’ Jake is well deserving of being put ‘on-the-spot’ and recognized.”
Ketner received a plaque and gift card from Lehr for his outstanding efforts in front of friends and family at City Council Tuesday evening.
The venerated Public Works employee, who joined the department in June 2014, devotes his time to managing utility and construction operations for ongoing roadway projects across the community.
In some cases, Ketner collects extra survey needed for various design firms to complete their work, saving the City weeks and thousands of dollars if it were hired out, said fellow professional engineer Daniel Dearing, who nominated Ketner for the Employee of the Quarter.
“He’s had to just stop in the middle of his normal duties multiple times to just respond, go out and collect data instantly,” Dearing said. “The time and savings he’s given the City … on all these street projects is just phenomenal, and he doesn’t complain whenever it happens.”
Lehr echoed Dearing’s sentiments, adding, “Jake has proven himself to be the epitome of the character trait of availability … He also provides a steady, consistent presence that helps stabilize Public Works team efforts.”
In addition to his daily duties, Ketner has been studying and preparing for the P.E. Exam to become a licensed professional engineer.
When his peers at Council asked what it means to be named Employee of the Quarter, Ketner simply replied, “Thank you.”
Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the Eagle Award. Ketner is now in the running to receive the prestigious accolade.