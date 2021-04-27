Jake Brillhart of Collinsville among first RSU graduates to attend prestigious IN schools

Rogers State University Honors student Jake Brillhart will graduate a year early to pursue a Juris Doctor degree at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law with a dual Master of Arts at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Brillhart, a public affairs major from Collinsville, will be the second RSU student to attend Maurer Law and the first student in university history to attend the O’Neill School.

Maurer Law is one of the only law schools in the country with an education law and policy program, while the O’Neill School is one of the leading campuses for graduate public affairs studies. Its program blends policy and practice in hands-on coursework.

“Education and civil rights law is a fascinating intersection of the law for me. We often take for granted how much education affects people. Everyday millions of students of all ages wake up and go to school,” Brillhart said. “I plan to use my law degree to better research and understand how these systems affect us all. I look forward to my education at both prestigious programs.”