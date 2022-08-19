Ivy Eddington crowned Tiny Miss Owasso, advances to national pageant

Ivy Eddington was recently crowned queen for America’s Best Pageant.

The 3-year-old Owasso resident was awarded the title of Tiny Miss Owasso and now advances to America’s Best National Pageant, held Sept. 9-11 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she will represent the city of Owasso.

Eddington’s parents, Brian and Jennifer, said they are excited to see their daughter continue to shine in the spotlight.

“We are super proud of Ivy and how hard she has worked to grow and improve with every pageant she has competed in,” Brian said. “Her confidence in herself has grown exponentially.

“Her winning this award is recognition of how incredible a little girl she is — something we already knew — but now the community can get to find out as well.”

Brian, when asked of his daughter’s response to her accomplishments, added, “Ivy says that she loves being Tiny Miss Owasso because now she can meet lots of new people, and hopes that she can participate in a parade someday and throw candy to other kids.”