‘It’s really pretty’: Community lighting event kicks off Christmas season in Owasso

For John Bourland, attending Lights on Owasso over the weekend was an enjoyable experience.

“Driving down Main Street and seeing the lights, it’s really pretty,” said Bourland, who visited the event for the first time with his wife, Heather. “We really like how the community gets together out here.”

Bryan Moberly, another first-time attendee, added, “It’s pretty cool. It’s nice to … have an event like this … just hanging out with friends and just here for the Christmas lighting.”

Bourland and Moberly were among a number of locals who gathered at the City of Owasso’s third annual holiday gathering at Redbud Festival Park on Saturday to kick off the Christmas season (see photo gallery).

“Turnout was amazing,” said Elishya Cook with Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department. “We estimate close to 2,000 people came out to enjoy the festivities.”