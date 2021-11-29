‘It’s really pretty’: Community lighting event kicks off Christmas season in Owasso

For John Bourland, attending Lights on Owasso over the weekend was an enjoyable experience.
“Driving down Main Street and seeing the lights, it’s really pretty,” said Bourland, who visited the event for the first time with his wife, Heather. “We really like how the community gets together out here.”
Bryan Moberly, another first-time attendee, added, “It’s pretty cool. It’s nice to … have an event like this … just hanging out with friends and just here for the Christmas lighting.”
Bourland and Moberly were among a number of locals who gathered at the City of Owasso’s third annual holiday gathering at Redbud Festival Park on Saturday to kick off the Christmas season (see photo gallery).
“Turnout was amazing,” said Elishya Cook with Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department. “We estimate close to 2,000 people came out to enjoy the festivities.”
The weekend’s rally featured thousands of candy cane-colored bulbs laced across the premises, illuminating trees, fences, light posts and more. It also played host to pictures with Santa, the “Christmas in Oz” musical by Owasso Community Theatre Company, photo-op sites, food trucks and caroling.
Additionally, the focal point of the event — a 30-foot Christmas tree — overlooked the beautified 2-acre gathering place, anchoring Owasso’s burgeoning Redbud District, which has drawn large crowds to its expansive space since debuting last spring.
City staff hosted the first annual Lights on Owasso in Dec. 2019, which unofficially began as a small gathering years ago at Friendship Park until they turned it into a larger spectacle at the new property.
“This year was everything we’ve hoped for the annual Lights on Owasso ceremony,” Cook said. “Seeing the community come out with their friends and family to usher in the holiday season was truly heartwarming.”