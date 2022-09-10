‘It’s great’: Owasso Family YMCA celebrates grand reopening with new equipment, programs

For 71-year-old Collinsville resident Craig Weaver, utilizing Owasso Family YMCA’s new state-of-the-art EGYM Smart Strength software came as an easy decision.

“It’s great,” he said. “It helps you get a workout quickly when you don’t know what to do. When you use this equipment, you find out where your strengths and weaknesses are.”

Weaver attended the Y’s grand reopening ceremony on Saturday with his son-in-law, Jonathan Evans, to put their endurance to the test at the newly renovated building.

“I love the facility; I think it’s very nice,” Evans said. “I like the introduction of CrossFit and functional fitness equipment in a normal gym … you can get both in one.”

The Owasso Y, located at 8300 N. Owasso Expy., opened its refurbished 17,000-square-foot Wellness Center in May, but spent the last three months reconstructing its front lobby and expanding its youth development spaces.

“For us, it was to do a re-grand opening after everything was complete,” YMCA of Greater Tulsa COO Matt Hancock said, “and really celebrate the impact — from the city having this facility, to Green Country-wide, to us having the opportunity in 2022 to reimagine this space.”

The new facelift, which took about nine months, provides expanded space and upgraded equipment for members like Weaver and Evans to focus on strength and cardio as well as mind and body.

The Y’s EGYM program, for example, allows members to wear a preprogrammed wristband that automatically adjusts the equipment with their personalized weight level and range of motion at certain workout stations.

Another addition, the Spivi program, offers an immersive and interactive 3-D group experience for cyclists that tracks and analyzes their heart rate, power, cadence, speed, distance, energy and calories in real-time. Members can also take part in yoga, barre, Pilates, Zumba and more —offerings that member Adam Lively often utilizes.

“I mainly use the cardio equipment,” Lively said at Saturday’s celebration. “I’m actually training myself for a 100-mile race in Colorado, so I’m actually able to come here and get out of the summer heat and get some of my workouts in.”

In all, the Y’s renovated facility will play host to about 150 group exercises a week, with more than 100 hours dedicated to strength and cardio workouts for participating members.

Much of the funding for the Y’s renovation project was provided through capital campaigns and local donations. More information can be found at ymcatulsa.org/owasso.