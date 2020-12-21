‘It’s a meaningful time’: Collinsville residents lay wreaths honoring more than 900 fallen veterans

For Collinsville resident Susan Worstell, a regular visit to Ridgelawn Cemetery is commonplace.
It’s at the local graveyard, located across from Collinsville High School, where Worstell’s parents — Adam and Katherine Sallee — are buried. Her time on the premises is usually met with reflection, but her most recent stop was one that left a lasting impression on her.
Worstell was among dozens of locals who gathered at the 26-acre property Saturday morning to adorn fallen veterans’ headstones with Christmas wreaths as part of the City of Collinsville’s second annual ceremonial Wreaths Across America event (see photo gallery).
“It’s nice to be here today … it’s a meaningful time,” said Worstell, who honored her father, a WWII veteran, by laying a headdress at the foot of his grave. “I think it’s wonderful that we remember; each year, we need to remember what their sacrifice was.”
Every December, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country, including Ridgelawn Cemetery.
Patty Shafer, another Collinsville citizen, also distributed wreaths at Saturday’s event to show her support for veterans — particularly in honor of her son, Grant, who returned home safely after serving in the Iraq War.
“I know what it’s like to have somebody go overseas to the war and want them to be remembered for their service,” Shafer said, “so that’s really why we’re here is to remember them … and what they’ve done.”
Shafer and Worstell, along with other residents and businesses, rallied to support Wreaths Across America over the last few months, promoting the event and donating funds to sponsor the wreaths, after seeing the success of the first event last December.
The City, in partnership with Collinsville American Legion Post 365 and Collinsville VFW Post 3077, reached its sponsorship goal in the fall to beautify the gravestones of 915 known veterans, dating back to the late 1860s, with the bouquets.
“We owe a debt of gratitude that will never be able to be paid,” said Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk, “and to know that we have 915 veterans here dating back to the Civil War, it’s very touching.”
Bud York, Post commander and former Collinsville mayor, added, “We don’t forget. It’s an honor to be here and to assemble together in this sacred place to recognize the sacrifice that these individuals and their families (made) on our behalf.”
