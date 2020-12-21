‘It’s a meaningful time’: Collinsville residents lay wreaths honoring more than 900 fallen veterans

Patty Shafer, another Collinsville citizen, also distributed wreaths at Saturday’s event to show her support for veterans — particularly in honor of her son, Grant, who returned home safely after serving in the Iraq War.

“I know what it’s like to have somebody go overseas to the war and want them to be remembered for their service,” Shafer said, “so that’s really why we’re here is to remember them … and what they’ve done.”

Shafer and Worstell, along with other residents and businesses, rallied to support Wreaths Across America over the last few months, promoting the event and donating funds to sponsor the wreaths, after seeing the success of the first event last December.

The City, in partnership with Collinsville American Legion Post 365 and Collinsville VFW Post 3077, reached its sponsorship goal in the fall to beautify the gravestones of 915 known veterans, dating back to the late 1860s, with the bouquets.

“We owe a debt of gratitude that will never be able to be paid,” said Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk, “and to know that we have 915 veterans here dating back to the Civil War, it’s very touching.”