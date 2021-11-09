Inaugural Folds of Honor Cup celebrates Veterans Day at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Folds of Honor announced it will host the first event of its kind honoring men and women of the military on Veterans Day.
The Owasso-based nonprofit’s inaugural tournament — the Folds of Honor Cup — will be held at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will play host to a five-person scramble, featuring one celebrity, two veterans and two Folds of Honor donors. Thursday’s shotgun start begins at 9:30 a.m. EST, preceded by a private concert on Wednesday night and opening ceremonies the next morning that include a parachute jump team and a flyover.
“We couldn’t ask for a more perfect day,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The teams are comprised of celebrities who have readily and enthusiastically donated their time, veterans who we honor every day, but especially on Veterans Day, and Folds’ donors who understand the importance of education and how vital it is to our families to never be forgotten.”
Following the tournament, Lake Nona — home to one of the country’s largest VA medical centers — will honor local veterans during its annual public Home of the Brave Veterans Day event down the street at Lake Nona Town Center.
“Folds of Honor has a long and respected history of helping military dependents receive a life-changing education and we’re excited to support their meaningful work,” said Lake Nona President Nick Beucher. “We can’t wait to host the inaugural Folds of Honor Cup and add this incredible event to the list of tournaments played in Lake Nona.”
Among the celebrities scheduled to participate are Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr.; his father, three-time All-Star Ken Griffey Sr.; female professional golfers Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam; NFL Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson; two-time Super Bowl Champion kicker Lawrence Tynes; former MLB All Stars Robin Ventura, Adam Dunn, Johnny Damon, Barry Larkin and A.J. Pierzynski; NBA Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry; former NBA star Bo Outlaw; two-time Stanley Cup Champion Peter Taglianetti; and FOX News Channel anchor Bret Baier.
The Golf Channel will produce and air a one-hour special on the Folds of Honor Cup at 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 14. The event will be presented by Sedgwick, Hain Celestial Products, CDW and Microsoft Surface.
Among the tournaments previously held at the Tom Fazio-designed course include the inaugural Solheim Cup (1990), the World Cup of Golf (1993), the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship (2010) and the Tavistock Cup (2004, 2007, 2009, 2012).
Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41% are minorities.
For more information about the Folds of Honor Cup or Folds of Honor, contact Glenn Greenspan at ggreenspan@foldsofhonor.org.