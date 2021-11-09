Inaugural Folds of Honor Cup celebrates Veterans Day at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

Folds of Honor announced it will host the first event of its kind honoring men and women of the military on Veterans Day.

The Owasso-based nonprofit’s inaugural tournament — the Folds of Honor Cup — will be held at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The event will play host to a five-person scramble, featuring one celebrity, two veterans and two Folds of Honor donors. Thursday’s shotgun start begins at 9:30 a.m. EST, preceded by a private concert on Wednesday night and opening ceremonies the next morning that include a parachute jump team and a flyover.

“We couldn’t ask for a more perfect day,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “The teams are comprised of celebrities who have readily and enthusiastically donated their time, veterans who we honor every day, but especially on Veterans Day, and Folds’ donors who understand the importance of education and how vital it is to our families to never be forgotten.”

Following the tournament, Lake Nona — home to one of the country’s largest VA medical centers — will honor local veterans during its annual public Home of the Brave Veterans Day event down the street at Lake Nona Town Center.