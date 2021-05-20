Inaugural Black Wall Street Centennial Rodeo in Owasso to offer free educational programming for kids

When Starr Fisher thinks about the responsibility, dedication and love required for a rodeo lifestyle, she draws a connection to Black Wall Street.
As rodeo participants care for and nurture the animals they ride, so the Black community formed the Greenwood District into an thriving epicenter of African American business and culture leading up to the race massacre of 1921.
"This was our thing," the event organizer said. "It was alive and well."
But greatness rises through great challenges, Fisher said, and 100 years later after one of the worst racial tragedies in America, "we're here to dig in; we're here to revitalize; we're here to rejuvenate; we're here to reinvigorate."
The inaugural Black Wall Street Centennial Rodeo kicks off Friday in Owasso with activities and educational programming offered for kids covering the history and contributions of Black cowboys and Black towns in Oklahoma and the spirit for which it's named.
It's imperative for youth to understand their history, said Fisher, founder and culture curator for the Oklahoma Historical Black Town Tours. Without it, they can't know what their future entails. Some prominent local Black cowboys competing are also hoping to show kids what their future could be if they chose a life in rodeo.
William Whayne, a former Booker T. Washington high school football standout who went on to win the national Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in 2012, said the rodeo lifestyle is not one most expect a kid from north Tulsa to follow.
Participation in the open Centennial Rodeo is an opportunity for spectators to see just how successful African Americans are in the sport, he said.
"There's a lot of people that know we play sports, but they don't know that we rodeo," Whayne said. "I want to encourage kids that there's other things out there to do besides football, basketball, baseball; there's a lifestyle outside the streets of Tulsa."
Whayne said rodeo saved his life; He never had time to be in the streets because there was always something to do on the ranch, and he hopes to provide that same opportunity to the next generation.
Whayne often hosts free roping clinics in Bartlesville and gives free lessons at his Tulsa home, providing the ropes, saddles and horses for those who have none just as he was served growing up.
Whayne will be present for the kids' education day, along with his sister, Kimberly Whayne, who runs Overcros Counseling and Equine Services out of Okmulgee, and their many farm animals.
Thanks to generous sponsors such as the Osage Nation Casino, Tulsa Firefighters Local 176 and Perry Publishing and Broadcasting, child admission Friday to the education day and kids rodeo is free. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Owasso Round Up Club Arena, 8120 N. 91st E. Ave., and all children, including daycare groups and students, are welcome, Fisher said.
Saturday will begin with a slack competition at 10 a.m. and feature an All-American cookoff from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the main event at 7:30 p.m.
The cookoff, hosted by comedian De'Marrio Oates, is slated as a battle among area police and fire departments. Fisher said there's been increasing trash talk between competing agencies leading up to the event, but only one thus far, the Tulsa Firefighters Local 176, is adamant they'll win.
During the main rodeo, a couple of state legislators and area officials such as Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee and Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will grab the mic between events, and the food trucks scheduled are "some hidden jewels" only available at the rodeo, Fisher said.
Sunday will feature various rodeo events, including "the Country Boys" pony express team, also known as "the greatest show on dirt," Fisher said.
The rodeo, which will deal out more than $7,000 in prize money, is expected to be well-attended. Fisher said she chose to partner with Steve Reagor of Diamond S Productions after receiving partial sponsorship from the Race Massacre Centennial Commission because he is "very well-known for producing the biggest and best rodeos."
The organizers are hoping for beautiful weather, but even rain won't stop the rodeo.
Nor will pain.
Tulsa up-and-comer Tre Goff, 21, is planning to compete despite a horse falling on his foot this week. He's been roping since his toddler years and he won two buckles this past weekend at a rodeo in Arizona for calf-roping and bulldogging, also known as steer wrestling.
Goff also invests in the younger generation as often as he can in hopes they will experience the joy the competitive and family atmosphere of rodeo brings him.
“We all want to win, but we all want to see each other win,” Goff said. “We’re always going to say yes to someone who wants to rodeo."