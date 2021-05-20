Inaugural Black Wall Street Centennial Rodeo in Owasso to offer free educational programming for kids

Participation in the open Centennial Rodeo is an opportunity for spectators to see just how successful African Americans are in the sport, he said.

"There's a lot of people that know we play sports, but they don't know that we rodeo," Whayne said. "I want to encourage kids that there's other things out there to do besides football, basketball, baseball; there's a lifestyle outside the streets of Tulsa."

Whayne said rodeo saved his life; He never had time to be in the streets because there was always something to do on the ranch, and he hopes to provide that same opportunity to the next generation.

Whayne often hosts free roping clinics in Bartlesville and gives free lessons at his Tulsa home, providing the ropes, saddles and horses for those who have none just as he was served growing up.

Whayne will be present for the kids' education day, along with his sister, Kimberly Whayne, who runs Overcros Counseling and Equine Services out of Okmulgee, and their many farm animals.