In others’ words: Owasso’s Roger Stevens leads with a ‘desire to make a difference’

Editor’s note: Owasso Reporter’s news series, “In others’ words,” gives local leaders an opportunity to share their thoughts honoring fellow friends and colleagues for their hard work, upstanding character and impact in the community.

Roger is a graduate of Owasso schools and has worked for the City of Owasso for 28 years.

Roger’s years of experience, in combination with his promotions through the ranks at Public Works, give him the ability to lead with a greater understanding of the many challenges faced by the various Public Works departments.

He currently is overseeing 68 employees and over 30 projects valued in excess of $120 million. His wide-ranging experience along with his desire to make a difference come together to make him stand out in many ways.

Roger is readily accessible to his community, as evidenced by his willingness to represent the City at numerous public meetings that allow citizen input on City projects. He also makes himself available for personal meetings with citizens as needed, and can often be seen interacting with citizens at events like the Gathering on Main.

The benefits of Roger’s strong character and work ethic are high standards of customer service and responsiveness to citizens; excellence in all that he does, from daily management and leadership to project completion; and an example of unwavering personal integrity.