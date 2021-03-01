In other’s words: Recognizing two outstanding Owasso medical staff amid the pandemic

Editor’s note: Owasso Reporter’s news series, “In other’s words,” gives local leaders an opportunity to share their thoughts honoring fellow friends and colleagues for their hard work, upstanding character and impact in the community.

Lucretia Young serves as a patient concierge for patients and visitors of Bailey Medical Center. She is a liaison — a connector, if you will — between patients and areas of the hospital such as surgery and radiology.

Her duties took on another life during COVID-19. When a no-visitor policy was implemented, Lucretia worked with Amanda McClintock, Bailey Education Foundation coordinator, to set up a visitor space in the hospital auditorium. Twelve tables were set up, six feet apart, with one person per table. They numbered tables and also placed in comfortable couches, all socially distanced.

With this set up, Lucretia and Amanda served as liaisons between families, patients and their physicians. For a period of time, Lucretia was out of the office, and Amanda took on both roles serving as patient concierge.

Lucretia is constantly thinking of ways to better patient and visitors’ experience at Bailey.