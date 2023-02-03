Collinsville students at the Janice K. Pollard Early Childhood Center now have access to new learning spaces thanks to a recent renovation to the building.

The district unveiled new additions to the elementary school site at the end of January and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The facility, located at 12936 N. 129th E. Ave., received four new classrooms, a motor lab, a cafeteria expansion and an upgraded teachers’ lounge.

“It just allows for the growth that Collinsville is seeing right now,” ECC Principal Ashley Boomer said.

That growth has been carried out across CPS as part of the district’s $10.4 million bond issue passed by voters in September 2021, which has gone toward constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings as well as acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Under construction for the last year, ECC’s overhaul has allowed school staff to incorporate both half- and full-day pre-K classes, along with morning and afternoon PE classes.

The large motor room plays host to several interactive games and activities for students to engage in to improve their educational experience.

“We focus intentionally on developing motor skills in kids because (they) are necessary to write, to read, to develop,” Boomer said. “We’ve been able to focus on what’s appropriate for these kids in a less-populated setting, so they’re more able to do things.”

Jenni McKeen was one of the ECC teachers who received a renovated classroom, and shared about her students’ reactions the first time they saw the new space.

“I began to notice the only thing they were learning and absorbing at the moment was how the soft, new carpet felt on their little hands,” McKeen said. “So we all stopped, lay down and took in a moment to admire the soft, new carpet as well as all of the things that came with our new classroom.

“The classrooms are beautiful, and I am so grateful to be a part of a community that pours back into their school system.”

In addition to renovating the ECC, Collinsville’s latest bond issue also paved the way for new classrooms and a cafeteria expansion at Collinsville Upper Elementary, along with several upgrades to the district’s Terry Due Athletic Complex.

Boomer said she’s excited to move forward under a refurbished roof that will benefit her staff and the student body.

“It’s been a game changer,” she said. “Early childhood wise, we, I feel, have an incredible dynamic set up for kids to go as far as we can take them.”