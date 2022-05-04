Hugs and high-fives: Owasso hosts first Senior Walk across district school sites

Echoes of applause and loud cheers erupted across the Owasso school district earlier this week.

The positive vibes came as part of Owasso Public Schools’ first annual Senior Walk, which gave local seniors an opportunity to roam the halls of area elementary and middle schools, and hug and high-five their younger peers.

“The goal is to excite our younger students about what is to come for them as OHS grads, as well as offering an opportunity to our grads to visit sites and teachers that helped get them to where they are today,” said Michelle Baker, assistant principal for seniors.

Donned in their new graduation caps and gowns, around 250 Owasso seniors signed up to participate, with many of them visiting about 10 school sites Monday and Tuesday.

Their first stop at Barnes Elementary, for example, came full circle for Principal Rylee Zaragoza, whose son, Micah, was among the group of seniors that walked the 76th Street site.

“My first year as a principal in Owasso was this group of fifth-graders, and so not only is my own son a graduating senior, he was in my first group,” Zaragoza said. “I think it gives our little kids something to look forward to. They see them (the seniors) and they recognize them and they look up to them.”

Over the two-day event, the outbound seniors ultimately provided an encounter that Baker said represented the spirit of the entire school body.

“These aren’t just Owasso High School grads; these are our whole Owasso Public Schools graduates,” she said. “It’s important for the whole district to get to celebrate this together.”

Owasso’s 2021-22 senior class will receive their diplomas at the district’s 2022 commencement ceremony at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, May 17.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.