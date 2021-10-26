How a bill becomes a law: Sen. Dossett educates Owasso students, citizens on legislative process

Owasso students got a chance this week to talk one-on-one with their hometown state official.

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, hosted a forum at Owasso High School Monday evening to discuss important issues at the forefront of Oklahoma legislation.

Dossett — a former Owasso government teacher, elected to the state Senate in Jan. 2016 — shared his take on the current state of affairs, along with how a bill becomes a law, with audiences at OHS’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.

“Helping citizens understand how this process works is something that’s vital for the way our government runs,” Dossett said, “and it’s something that’s good for the community.”

Valerie Lakey, a senior who attended the event, said she enjoyed learning more about the practice of policy-making, especially as it relates to her work in the classroom.

“I’m in world history,” Lakey said, “and this — how a bill gets passed — is what he (my instructor) is teaching about, so it can help me grasp more of that information in better explanation.”