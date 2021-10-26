How a bill becomes a law: Sen. Dossett educates Owasso students, citizens on legislative process

Owasso students got a chance this week to talk one-on-one with their hometown state official.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, hosted a forum at Owasso High School Monday evening to discuss important issues at the forefront of Oklahoma legislation.
Dossett — a former Owasso government teacher, elected to the state Senate in Jan. 2016 — shared his take on the current state of affairs, along with how a bill becomes a law, with audiences at OHS’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.
“Helping citizens understand how this process works is something that’s vital for the way our government runs,” Dossett said, “and it’s something that’s good for the community.”
Valerie Lakey, a senior who attended the event, said she enjoyed learning more about the practice of policy-making, especially as it relates to her work in the classroom.
“I’m in world history,” Lakey said, “and this — how a bill gets passed — is what he (my instructor) is teaching about, so it can help me grasp more of that information in better explanation.”
Sophomore Blaine Stele, when asked what he enjoyed about Dossett’s visit, replied, “just listening to him. We took government in ninth grade; I honestly loved it.”
Lakey and Stele were joined by a handful of other students and school staff to hear Dossett, whose efforts in the Senate chambers have focused on improving End of Instruction exams for schools, minimizing distracted driving and prioritizing legislation that support men and women of the military.
Dossett said his time behind the podium on Monday led to an informative and educational conversation among his constituents.
“I enjoy people asking real questions about what they are lacking a piece of information on,” he said. “There were a lot of people here tonight that were asking something about the process … and I was able to help them understand how something works; that’s very gratifying.”
Dossett’s last formal appearance at the Mary Glass PAC was in Feb, 2019, during a community forum, “The Truth About Vaping,” which came on the heels of the Senate Education Committee passing his Senate Bill 33, prohibiting vaping in schools.
More information about Dossett can be found at oksenate.gov/senators/jj-dossett.