Owasso is now home to a new fitness studio.

HOTWORX, located in Smith Farm Marketplace, offers locals a variety of virtually instructed, infrared sauna workouts.

Alec Kolman opened the facility in December, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Thursday, March 30.

“We loved the Owasso area,” said Kolman, who partnered with his mother, Susan, to bring the national franchise to the area. “I think it has a ton of growth.”

HOTWORX features 10 individual saunas with high-intensity interval training workouts, including hot cycle, thunder and blast; along with isometric workouts, including hot ISO, yoga, Pilates, warrior, core, buns, bands and barre none.

“This actually heats you up on a cellular level,” Kolman said, “so it helps with detox, lowers blood pressure, increases circulation, muscle recovery. I want them (users) to feel better. I want them to be happier.”

Regular members Jason and Courtney Busby, for example, often use the facilities together and said they enjoy their workouts.

“I love the 24-hour aspect; that’s probably my favorite part,” Jason said. “I work from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., so for me flexibility is huge. I burn like 7 or 800 calories every hour session I usually do.”

Courtney added: “I also like the count benefits of the infrared sauna. It helps to cleanse the toxins from your body. It helps to burn more calories. I sleep better. I feel better afterwards.”

HOTWORX, located at 9045 N. 121st E. Ave., Ste. 700, serves as the fourth site in the Tulsa area. More information can be found at hotworx.net.