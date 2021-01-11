Horsepen Creek bridge in Collinsville to close Jan. 13 for repairs through 2022

Following a periodic inspection on Jan. 5, the N. 137th E. Ave. Bridge (Old US-169) over Horsepen Creek in Collinsville received a notice from the state-mandated inspection firm that the bridge must be closed.

This is a fracture critical bridge, and heavy active corrosion has caused it to become unsafe for use. The bridge is currently planned for replacement this year, but this recent finding will cause it to close earlier than anticipated.

The bridge will be closed as of Jan. 13, and will remain closed until the new bridge is completed, which is currently expected for mid-2022. The bridge has been designed and the right-of-way has been acquired, while utilities are currently being relocated.

Crews anticipate opening bidding on the project by late spring of this year, with construction starting in the fall.