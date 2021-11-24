Holly Trolley returns to Owasso for 15th holiday shopping season

The City of Owasso’s Holly Trolley will be up and running this weekend for the holidays.

The Holly Trolley is a free and convenient service for residents looking to park their cars and ride with others from one shopping destination to another.

The City partnered with Old Urban Trolley for a 15th season after canceling the service in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Holly Trolley is a fun and free Owasso holiday tradition,” Chelsea Levo Feary, director of economic development, said in a previous story. “We love hearing from people who look forward to riding the trolley year after year.”

The program initially began by renting vans and driving shoppers across town; however, after only three years, the City made a big change that helped popularize the service.

This year’s route will run Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27, at dozens of stores and restaurants in Smith Farm Marketplace, Redbud District, Owasso Town Center, Tyann Plaza and Owasso Market.

The service will also continue each Saturday in December at the same locations, but in a different vehicle called the Joy, Joy Shuttle Bus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.