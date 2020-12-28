 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holly Bays, Jeremy Plowman named City of Collinsville’s employees of the quarter

Holly Bays, Jeremy Plowman named City of Collinsville’s employees of the quarter

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Collinsville recognized two staff members as employees of the quarter during its regular meeting on Dec. 22.

Holly Bays and Jeremy Plowman were honored for their outstanding efforts serving the community and its citizens in their selective fields.

Bays works as the City’s court clerk and is nearing her certification. Plowman works with the energy crew, and is nearing completion of his supervisor training through the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance.

“Congratulations Holly & Jeremy!” the City said in a Facebook post that evening.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News