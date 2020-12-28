Holly Bays, Jeremy Plowman named City of Collinsville’s employees of the quarter

The City of Collinsville recognized two staff members as employees of the quarter during its regular meeting on Dec. 22.

Holly Bays and Jeremy Plowman were honored for their outstanding efforts serving the community and its citizens in their selective fields.

Bays works as the City’s court clerk and is nearing her certification. Plowman works with the energy crew, and is nearing completion of his supervisor training through the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance.

“Congratulations Holly & Jeremy!” the City said in a Facebook post that evening.