Hofmeister convenes 2022 Student Advisory Council; Owasso’s Sydney Vann spurs support for teachers, principals

High school students across Oklahoma met virtually with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister Tuesday to share concerns and offer suggestions on how to improve access, equity and outcomes in schools beyond the pandemic.
The council consists of several juniors and seniors who assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.
At their first meeting Tuesday, many students, including Sydney Vann, a senior at Owasso High School, expressed a variety of concerns about educational services and curriculum. Vann, for example, addressed a lack of support for teachers in addition to administration such as principals and vice principals.
“My mom is a principal at an elementary school and supports her teachers like no other. Her teachers love getting that support from her,” said Vann, who was appointed to the council at the beginning of January. “It would be amazing if we were given the chance to have not only higher-up, but the state and the students, to support our teachers as well.”
Vann then posed the question to Hofmeister, “With schools and colleges shutting down some education programs, what can the schools or states do to encourage kids to go into education?”
Hofmeister replied, “We need teachers. You all are right here and able to talk about how important it is. We have to build that pipeline, and it begins much earlier than the senior year of high school or college. Beyond giving respect to teachers in the profession, which is enormously critical in building the pipeline, we must supply the supports that they need to be able to meet needs of kids. We also need people to shoulder more of those responsibilities, from school counselors, behavioral specialists, reading specialists, school psychologists, etc.
“We also know that there is a practical side to this that needs to be addressed in the colleges of education. The overall underlying issues have to do with respect for the profession, resources that are needed and pay that allows someone to stay in the profession long term. Teaching is the most noble profession there is, and we know that teachers like myself got into it because we wanted to invest in the lives of young people. You inspire your teachers. You have the power to add a little fuel in the tank of the teachers who are serving you right now, who are feeling really stretched. We know they do this because they are committed to you.”
Other students raised concerns about the inconsistency among educational services offered in rural schools compared to their urban and suburban counterparts, including a lack of higher-level courses, such as Advanced Placement, and internet connectivity in schools and the community.
The students on the advisory council were recommended by their district superintendents. They represent rural, urban and suburban schools of all sizes across Oklahoma. Eighteen of the members also served on the council last year.