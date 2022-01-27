Hofmeister convenes 2022 Student Advisory Council; Owasso’s Sydney Vann spurs support for teachers, principals

“We also know that there is a practical side to this that needs to be addressed in the colleges of education. The overall underlying issues have to do with respect for the profession, resources that are needed and pay that allows someone to stay in the profession long term. Teaching is the most noble profession there is, and we know that teachers like myself got into it because we wanted to invest in the lives of young people. You inspire your teachers. You have the power to add a little fuel in the tank of the teachers who are serving you right now, who are feeling really stretched. We know they do this because they are committed to you.”