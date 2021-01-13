Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings in downtown Owasso to close doors for good on Jan. 17

Hillis Hollow Home Decor & Furnishings in Owasso announced that it will close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Tammy Hillis, who owns the local boutique, offering home furnishings, gifts and jewelry, said she is shutting the business down to spend more time with loved ones.

“We are closing for good,” Hillis told the Owasso Reporter, “retiring to enjoy family and (a) grand baby.”

The closure comes just shy of two years after Hillis relocated the store from Collinsville’s Main Street to the SEVEN6MAIN building in downtown Owasso.

“I have loved being a part of the Redbud District, and everyone has been so good to work with,” Hillis said. “And (I) also want to thank Owasso for being such great supporters and customers, even through this difficult time of COVID.”

She has operated Hillis Hollow alongside her husband, Stacey, with their two daughters, Skyler, store manager, and Addi, an employee, since opening the business in Owasso’s northernmost neighboring city in 2017.