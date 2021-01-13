 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings in downtown Owasso to close doors for good on Jan. 17

Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings in downtown Owasso to close doors for good on Jan. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
hillis hollow (copy)

Hillis Hollow owner Tammy Hillis, left, stands with her daughter, Skylar, store manager, at their shop in Owasso's SEVEN6MAIN building.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Hillis Hollow Home Decor & Furnishings in Owasso announced that it will close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Tammy Hillis, who owns the local boutique, offering home furnishings, gifts and jewelry, said she is shutting the business down to spend more time with loved ones.

“We are closing for good,” Hillis told the Owasso Reporter, “retiring to enjoy family and (a) grand baby.”

The closure comes just shy of two years after Hillis relocated the store from Collinsville’s Main Street to the SEVEN6MAIN building in downtown Owasso.

“I have loved being a part of the Redbud District, and everyone has been so good to work with,” Hillis said. “And (I) also want to thank Owasso for being such great supporters and customers, even through this difficult time of COVID.”

She has operated Hillis Hollow alongside her husband, Stacey, with their two daughters, Skyler, store manager, and Addi, an employee, since opening the business in Owasso’s northernmost neighboring city in 2017.

“We had so many loyal customers that would come in and try to support the store, and just encouraging words also,” Hillis said. “That is what we will miss the most, is being a part of the community and being able to visit with great customers.”

The space housing Hillis Hollow will become SEVEN6MAIN’s first vacancy since the $10 million, mixed-use facility opened in Nov. 2018. Its remaining tenants include Wild Ivy, The Steele Horse, Drip Owasso, MAD Eats and the anchoring restaurant SMOKE Woodfire Grill.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News