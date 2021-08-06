Hereford junior from Collinsville receives prestigious Golden Bull Achievement Award

Four outstanding youth, including a Collinsville student, recently received the prestigious Golden Bull Achievement award.

The accolades were presented by the American Hereford Association and National Junior Hereford Association during the 2021 VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 8.

Karstyn Cantrell of Collinsville, along with Megan Underwood of Campbellsville, Kentucky; Audrey Nolan of Gilmer, Texas; and Trevor Johnson of Centerville, South Dakota; were named the recipients of Hereford’s latest commendations.

The Golden Bull Achievement Awards are given to four collegiate students each summer. This is one of the most coveted honors at the JNHE, as these youth not only receive a bronze bull, but they also receive a $2,000 scholarship to assist with the education.

Cantrell is a freshman at Oklahoma State University double majoring in agricultural communications and agriculture education. She has a passion for livestock photography and agricultural journalism, and wants to combine the two focuses into the role of an agriculture education instructor.

The Hereford Youth Foundation of America and the National Hereford Women awarded $28,000 alone at this year’s JNHE, and will award a total of $200,000 in 2021 to deserving junior members to aid in their academic endeavors.