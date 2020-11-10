Here’s which Owasso businesses and restaurants are offering veteran discounts this week

Fit For Her/Owasso Nutrition Plus: FFH: No contract or enrollment fee, $34/month +tax; ONP: 25% off any one item

Foyil Music Studio: $15 off private lesson/class. $25 off the purchase of any instrument (entire month of Nov.)

Giant Subs: Veterans Day Special: Free chips and drink w/purchase of large sandwich, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (11/11 only)

The Golden Biscuit: Free coffee

Kohl’s (Owasso): 20% off on Mondays with valid Military ID (year-round)

Los Cabos: 10% off for inactive/retired/out-of-uniform w/military ID; 50% off in-uniform (year round)

Lowe’s (Owasso): 10% off with valid military ID (year-round)

Massage Envy: Active-duty personnel who join Massage Envy get $5 off the regular monthly fee of $60/month

McDonald’s (Owasso): 10% off for veterans every day; free sandwich, drink and fries on Veterans Day

Old Navy (Owasso): 10% off with valid military ID (year-round)