Here’s which Owasso businesses and restaurants are offering veteran discounts this week

Advance Auto Parts: 10% off regularly priced items for in-store purchases with valid military ID (year-round)
AT&T Wireless: Active, Reserve, National Guard, spouses & veterans; 25% off mobile phone services with valid ID
Bailey Ranch Golf Club: 20% off of applicable green fees (year-round)
Baja Jacks: Free queso or guacamole with valid military ID
Chili’s: Veterans Day special: Free meal from special menu (11/11 only)
Christian Brothers Automotive: 50% off any oil change service with valid military ID (by appointment only)
Cracker Barrel: Veterans Day special: Free Coca-Cola cake with valid military ID (11/11 only)
CVS (Owasso): 20% off online at CVS.com when signing up for Veterans Advantage Card
Daylight Donuts: Free coffee and donut (86th St.). Free donut and coffee or small soft drink (96th St.)
Drip Owasso: 10% off with valid military ID
Emersumnice Brewery: Collecting donations to “Buy a Beer for a Vet.” Customers can purchase a beer or make a donation. On Veterans Day, Emersumnice will take collected donations, and anyone with a valid military ID can enjoy a beer that has been purchased (11/11 only)
Fit For Her/Owasso Nutrition Plus: FFH: No contract or enrollment fee, $34/month +tax; ONP: 25% off any one item
Foyil Music Studio: $15 off private lesson/class. $25 off the purchase of any instrument (entire month of Nov.)
Giant Subs: Veterans Day Special: Free chips and drink w/purchase of large sandwich, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (11/11 only)
The Golden Biscuit: Free coffee
Kohl’s (Owasso): 20% off on Mondays with valid Military ID (year-round)
Los Cabos: 10% off for inactive/retired/out-of-uniform w/military ID; 50% off in-uniform (year round)
Lowe’s (Owasso): 10% off with valid military ID (year-round)
Massage Envy: Active-duty personnel who join Massage Envy get $5 off the regular monthly fee of $60/month
McDonald’s (Owasso): 10% off for veterans every day; free sandwich, drink and fries on Veterans Day
Old Navy (Owasso): 10% off with valid military ID (year-round)
Olive Garden: Veterans Day special: Free meal from select menu with valid military ID (11/11 only)
YMCA: YMCA Greater Tulsa: 20% off all year. This week only, no $60 join fee (Owasso location only)
Patriot Golf Club: $75 green fee plus the cost of fore caddie (once per year)
Plaza De Toros: 20% off any meal all week; Veterans Day only: chicken fajitas for two for $14.99
Sports Clips (Owasso): $2 off services with valid military ID (year-round)
T-Mobile/Sprint: Special military discount phone plan for $25/line for four lines with autopay with valid military ID
Waffle House: Free drinks with meal all week; Veterans Day special (11/11only): 50% off w/military ID
