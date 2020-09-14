Helping after the hurricane: Owasso firefighter, K-9 deployed to aid in Laura recovery efforts

When Owasso firefighter medic Tyler Adamek isn’t running into burning buildings, he’s on the front lines of disaster response, helping people in distress.

Such was the case with Hurricane Laura.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwestern Louisiana on Aug. 27, and left a path of destruction, including multiple injuries and deaths, in its wake.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was quick to send an urban search and rescue team to the area — which comprised 35 first responders, including Adamek and his K-9 unit Phirefly — as part of the Oklahoma Task Force 1 operation.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to go and help somebody out in a time of need … it’s what we train to do,” Adamek said. “So everybody on the team was prepared and ready … to get down there and make a difference.”

The group deployed for the city of Alexandria the day before Laura struck, and arrived near the targeted disaster zone later that evening, where they set up camp inside a local church.

It wasn’t long, however, until the storm rolled in — bringing with it its full destructive nature — giving Adamek and his team a firsthand glimpse of what they would be up against.

“… We lost power around 2 o’clock,” he said. “At that time, we smelled a bunch of smoke coming from outside, we opened the back doors, there’s 90-mph minds, and there’s a house on fire behind the church, so there’s debris from that burning house flying past us.”

After riding the storm out the rest of the morning, the task force traveled to Vernon Parish, about 50 miles southwest of Alexandria, to kick off the search and rescue operation.