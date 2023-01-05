HealthMarkets Insurance Agency cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber of Commerce

Owasso is now home to a new health insurance agency.

HealthMarkets joined the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

“We’re very excited to do a ribbon cutting for you today,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said. “Thank you very much for investing in our community.”

The independent national insurance company, based out of North Richland Hills, Texas, set up shop in Owasso last September, and offers a variety of services available for potential clients.

Licensed insurance agent Dee Pierce, an Owasso native, said she’s looking forward to laying down deeper roots in her hometown community.

“I’m excited to start the New Year with a ribbon cutting,” Pierce said. “My heart is to be that servant to my community, serve my clients and make them the No. 1.”

HealthMarkets offers several plans, including individual and family, short-term medical, dental and vision, supplemental, life, accidental and supplemental.

The company provides products from more than 200 insurance agencies, and represents those including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield and more.

“I’ve turned it into a great business,” Pierce said. “It’s going to be a legacy for my family, and I’m really proud of what I’ve done here … about being a local source for all things health insurance for all ages.”

More information about HealthMarkets, located at 10314 N. 138th E. Ave., Ste. 103, can be found at healthmarkets.com.