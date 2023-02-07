Ascension St. John recently appointed a new CEO to the company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospital currently under construction in Owasso.

Harlo McCall will step in to oversee patient care and quality, along with the day-to-day operations of the new facility, located off of 86th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

Ascension, in partnership with Encompass Health Corp., moved dirt on the $26 million building last spring and will celebrate its grand opening this March.

The 40-bed hospital will provide 24-hour nursing care along with physical, occupational and speech therapies to patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and complex orthopedic conditions.

McCall was formerly CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Texarkana, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in Texas, before accepting his new role of CEO in Owasso.

McCall brings more than 26 years of clinical and administrative experience to his new role as CEO.

His health care career started at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport in Gulfport, Mississippi, as a registered nurse. Prior to his time with Encompass Health, McCall worked as chief operating officer for Lehigh Regional Medical Center in Lehigh Acres, Florida, and as chief nursing officer at Summit Medical Center in Arkansas and Nevada regional Medical Center in Missouri.

He is a member of the American Hospital Association and Texas Hospital Association, and served as Chair of the American Heart Association Heart Walk from 2015-2018.

McCall earned both his bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in health care management from William Carey College in Mississippi.

“Harlo’s background and experience will strengthen health care opportunities in northeast Oklahoma while providing leadership essential for compassionate care and quality support for patients and families,” said Jeffrey D. Nowlin, CEO of Ascension St. John and Ministry Market Executive for Ascension Oklahoma.

Brad Kennedy, president of Encompass Health’s South Central region, added, “Harlo is a skillful leader and offers a wealth of knowledge and experience to our health care system. I am confident he will continue to foster the best rehabilitative care experience for the future patients of the Owasso community.”

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.