Handcrafted scents: Buff City Soap opens first Oklahoma store in Owasso

Owasso is now home to a surplus of new scents.
Buff City Soap made its debut in the community after hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in the Smith Farm Marketplace on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The national franchise, which sells handmade, plant-based soaps and other body care and cleaning products, has more than 100 stores in 20 states, with Owasso’s site serving as its first Oklahoma storefront.
“This has absolutely been a labor of love,” said Abbey Storts, district manager. “The grand opening weekend was just a party … open to close. Now we are just continuing to see those same customers again, people are coming back, and we’re still meeting new customers every day.”
Olivia Whitsett, for example, visited the store for the first time this week, and enjoyed its large selection of one-of-a-kind bathroom bars.
“When you first walk in, it smells really good, and they have all these pretty soaps,” Whitsett said. “It’s just a nice store overall; I like it.”
Kelly Parker, another newcomer, added, “It’s great to have another (store) option. I love the environment. It’s light and airy; it’s good.”
Buff City Soap offers everything from lather bars and laundry cleansers to bath bombs and shower fizzies — all created on site by skilled soap-makers trained in the art of the special craft.
“We’re making everything in store,” Storts said. “You can see exactly what’s going into your product before you get it. Because it’s made in our store, you can customize pretty much any product that you want.”
The business also gives each line a unique name that complements its scent, turning up phrases like “Narcissist,” “Love Potion,” “All Hail the Queen,” “Ferocious Beast,” “Wash That Ash,” “Life of the Party” and “Good Morning Sunshine.”
Soaps specifically made for Owasso include “Redbud” and “Ram Pride,” with an added “Twister” representing Oklahoma’s tornadic forecasts.
Buff City Soap also offers a men’s line, including a wide range of shave bars and beard oils, as well as a small selection of children’s products.
When asked what it means for her to see the new store in full operation, Storts replied, “We’re officially here, and just ready to get going.”
More information about Buff City Soap can be found at buffcitysoap.com.