Handcrafted scents: Buff City Soap opens first Oklahoma store in Owasso

Owasso is now home to a surplus of new scents.

Buff City Soap made its debut in the community after hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in the Smith Farm Marketplace on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The national franchise, which sells handmade, plant-based soaps and other body care and cleaning products, has more than 100 stores in 20 states, with Owasso’s site serving as its first Oklahoma storefront.

“This has absolutely been a labor of love,” said Abbey Storts, district manager. “The grand opening weekend was just a party … open to close. Now we are just continuing to see those same customers again, people are coming back, and we’re still meeting new customers every day.”

Olivia Whitsett, for example, visited the store for the first time this week, and enjoyed its large selection of one-of-a-kind bathroom bars.

“When you first walk in, it smells really good, and they have all these pretty soaps,” Whitsett said. “It’s just a nice store overall; I like it.”

Kelly Parker, another newcomer, added, “It’s great to have another (store) option. I love the environment. It’s light and airy; it’s good.”