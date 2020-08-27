Growing petitions: Owasso parents call for school board to reopen classrooms

Owasso residents are making their voices heard about the 2020-21 school year.
Several parents have signed a petition calling for the Owasso school board to reverse its decision to transition solely to distance learning and reopen classrooms.
The group, called Parents for Choice, has garnered over 400 physical signatures and added more than 1,200 members to its private Facebook page after Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light on Aug. 4 to cancel in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns.
Founding members Michael Blaue and Aaron Forst met among the large crowd of parents who showed up at the board’s meeting earlier in the month to protest against the change. It wasn’t long until they decided to kick off the grassroots effort, advocating in favor of giving families a choice to enroll in distance or in-person learning.
“Back in July, Dr. Fichtner stated she would honor parents’ choice; however, that hasn’t been the case,” said Blaue, who has five children, three who attend elementary schools at OPS. “We want the teachers to have a voice; we want the parents to have a voice.”
Forst, who lost two foster children amid the transition to distance learning, added, “Our hope and our goal is that we can persuade the school board to just change the decision, and we can be done with this.”
Fichtner has upheld the board’s position as her administration continues to evaluate rising coronavirus numbers and recommendations from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma State Department of Education.
“We respect those individual approaches just as we respect the right of citizens to create a petition or gather to discuss their thoughts,” she said. “We will continue to work respectfully with each parent or guardian of students and members of our community.”
Other online petitions calling for similar actions have surfaced in recent weeks, including one that had collected nearly 1,800 signatures as of Aug. 5. Parents for Choice, however, is garnering community-wide attention through its continued efforts.
The group held its first public meeting at the Owasso Community Center Tuesday evening, where over 100 concerned parents, including Nicole Gallaway and Tammy Stringfellow, showed up to learn more about the movement and express their support for the cause.
“My heart is broken for the Owasso community,” said Gallaway, mother of three young students enrolled at OPS. “I was here to advocate for children that don’t have a choice. My children and others are crying everyday doing online and it kills me. The children are being isolated.”
Stringfellow, who also has two elementary-aged children, added, “Our kids need to be back in school. There are way too many flaws with the Pivot to Home. They’re not getting educations that they need, and we as parents have no choice.”
Parents for Choice has also enlisted three local businesses to help facilitate the petition signing process, including Rickert Landscaping, Verve Fitness and Charis Music Studio.
Blaue said the group’s next steps, if the board does not reverse its decision, will be to present its petition to the Tulsa County Election Board and request a recall election for the board members.
“This is about action, this is about getting signatures,” he said. “We can hold signs, we can pound our fists on the Earth and yell to the sky; however, that’s not going to change anything ... and so our focus is going to be about getting petitions.”