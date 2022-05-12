Ground broken for new hotel at Tulsa International Airport

A new hotel is going up at Tulsa International Airport.

Officials broke ground Thursday for a $14 million Home2 Suites hotel at 2201 N. 77th E. Ave. The project is backed by locally based Promise Hotels, which also owns the other airport hotel, Hilton Garden Inn.

"Promise Hotels is very excited about continuing to grow its portfolio in Northeastern Oklahoma with the start of a new construction project, Home2 Suites by Hilton, at the Tulsa International Airport," Pete Patel, president and CEO of Promise Hotels, said in a statement.

"There has been a lot of planning that has gone into this project, and we are very excited to finally start. (Airport CEO) Alexis Higgins and her whole team at the airport have been very instrumental in making this project happen, and we are thankful for their help."

Construction on the 103-suite hotel is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023. The contractor Integrity Construction, and the architect of record is W Design.

The former Clarion Inn, which was built in the 1960s, was razed to make room for the new facility.

"… We are excited for our passengers to have another convenient hotel option when flying out of TUL," Andrew Pierini, the airport's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement.

Home2 Suites is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 brands. The hotel will feature accommodations with in-suite kitchens and complimentary WiFi. The property also is equipped with an integrated fitness area and laundry room.

"We are extremely grateful to be a part of this project for Promise Hotels and the Tulsa International Airport,” said Robby Hubbard, Chief Operations Officer at Integrity Construction, Inc. “It’s exciting to be a partner in bringing a new vibrant atmosphere to the airport property.”