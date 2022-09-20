Green Teens Curbside Recycling named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for September

The ongoing efforts of Owasso’s Green Teens Curbside Recycling haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Rotary Club of Owasso named the family-owned company its Business of the Month for September.

“You’re really filling a need in the community; thank you so much,” Rotary President Jennifer Ballard told owner Jake Sherman during a special presentation on Monday, Sept. 19.

Rotary member Jeff Stumpff added, “You all saw that need: recycling, not only helping your community and the world, but trying to make it convenient for people. So it’s a really neat story.”

That story began in 2016 when Sherman wanted to put his two kids, Sydney and Seth, to work while giving back to the community and helping to better preserve the environment.

The siblings started making their way to customers’ homes across the community to collect recyclables from a bin the Shermans provided as part of the program. Their patrons paid a small fee, and the rest was left in the capable hands of Sydney and Seth.

They have since seen large growth in the last few years, expanding outside of Owasso to Collinsville, Claremore, Verdigris and Skiatook. Their current customer base stands at more than 500 households — a testament to their devotion to their clientele.

“It’s been a blessing for our family … just been very fortunate that it’s grown into what we had hoped it would,” Sherman said. “When I started it, it was about the kids, just teaching them lessons of working. Now it’s progressed into helping them get through school.”

Although his children are now in college, they still continue to help with the routes, collecting everything from paper and plastic to cardboard and aluminum.

“I’m thankful for the community for backing us for so many years,” Seth said. “I think it really gave me a great start to my teenage years and to my college. I know how to manage my money; I know how to talk with customers.”

Sydney, in a previous story, added, “You have to work for things … it’s taught me a lot on that. Owasso doesn’t have a recycling service, and actually a lot of people want to recycle, so it’s really nice to give back to the community.”

The siblings also recently added an extra hand, Chevy, to help when they’re away, who commented, “Just to have a job while I’m doing TCC, it’s awesome. It’s nice to have such an awesome company that my friend (Seth) and his dad started.”

Green Teens is the 14th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information can be found at owassorecycling.com.