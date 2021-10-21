Great Pumpkin Rescue: M.e.t. to host annual disposal event in Owasso through November

Owasso residents looking to properly discard their holiday food waste are in luck.

They can take part in the Metropolitan Environmental Trust’s fourth annual Great Pumpkin Rescue during the month of November.

The M.e.t. and Full Sun Composting are partnering for the region-wide event to collect holiday gourds, squash and pumpkins.

Residents can discard their items at the Owasso Recycling Center, located at 499 S. Main St., Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, in an effort to cut down on and raise awareness of improper waste disposal.

Owasso is among seven participating drop-off locations in this year’s Great Pumpkin Rescue, including Bixby, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Sand Springs and two in Tulsa.