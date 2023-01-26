Grant Edwards, of Owasso, named to dean’s list at Benedictine College

Benedictine College recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Grant Edwards, of Owasso, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Atchison, Kansas-based school.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 GPA through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a GPA of 3.5 are named to the dean's list.

Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the president's list and 794 made the dean's list.