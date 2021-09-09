Grace Moates, Owasso’s oldest crossing guard at 88, still leading students across busy streets 21 years on the job

“I just want to work as long as I can because in the summertime, I just miss seeing my kids up here,” she said, “and I’ve made some awfully good friends with teachers and parents of the kids and all.”

Her relationship with Bill Oliver, director of transportation for OPS, for example, goes beyond a traditional rapport between colleagues, with Oliver commending her inspirational efforts.

“It’s so much bigger for Grace … She’s one of those that loves what she’s doing,” Oliver said. “The kids love it; they walk into the school smiling. So we all benefit from this; the whole community benefits from people like Grace.”

Moates said she has creating countless memories in her role over the years, but none more than with a young girl named Ava — now in the seventh grade — who left a lasting influence on the impressionable crossing guard.

“There was one little girl that lived in the second house right here; she just made my day every day,” Moates said. “Every morning when she’d come by, she’d hug me and say, ‘Good morning, Grace,’ … and I just got to where I loved that little old girl.”

Students like Ava have continued to give Moates a reason to depart her post every day a more holistic person than before.

“When I leave here every morning, it seems like I feel better after seeing my kids,” she said, “and they just grow on you and make you a better person.”

