Grace Moates, Owasso’s oldest crossing guard at 88, still leading students across busy streets 21 years on the job

Students making their morning trek toward the front doors of Smith Elementary are often greeted with a smile from a familiar face along the way.
Their journey across the school’s parking lot and neighboring streets is safely plotted thanks in large part to the efforts of 88-year-old Grace Moates, Owasso Public Schools' oldest crossing guard.
Moates, who kicked off her 21st year serving the district at the beginning of August, has devoted her early mornings and late afternoons over the last two decades to directing children across busy streets.
“I started in Aug. 2000, and I’ve loved every day of it since then … it’s just an awesome job,” Moates said. “I just love kids; it’s just something I always wanted to do.”
The loyal crossing guard assumed her longtime post at OPS after retiring from a 20-year stint as an accounts receivable supervisor for an equipment manufacturer in Tulsa — a transition that best suited her upstanding work ethic.
“I just couldn’t imagine sitting at home doing nothing,” Moates said. “I just worked all my life, and it just comes natural.”
That desire to stay spry on her feet has carried into today, where Moates is responsible for overseeing the safety of dozens of students — and staff. And her time spent on the frontlines of busy traffic doesn’t seem to have an end in sight.
“I just want to work as long as I can because in the summertime, I just miss seeing my kids up here,” she said, “and I’ve made some awfully good friends with teachers and parents of the kids and all.”
Her relationship with Bill Oliver, director of transportation for OPS, for example, goes beyond a traditional rapport between colleagues, with Oliver commending her inspirational efforts.
“It’s so much bigger for Grace … She’s one of those that loves what she’s doing,” Oliver said. “The kids love it; they walk into the school smiling. So we all benefit from this; the whole community benefits from people like Grace.”
Moates said she has creating countless memories in her role over the years, but none more than with a young girl named Ava — now in the seventh grade — who left a lasting influence on the impressionable crossing guard.
“There was one little girl that lived in the second house right here; she just made my day every day,” Moates said. “Every morning when she’d come by, she’d hug me and say, ‘Good morning, Grace,’ … and I just got to where I loved that little old girl.”
Students like Ava have continued to give Moates a reason to depart her post every day a more holistic person than before.
“When I leave here every morning, it seems like I feel better after seeing my kids,” she said, “and they just grow on you and make you a better person.”