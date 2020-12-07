Grace and goodwill: Owasson’s story on act of kindness uplifting others across nation

Owasson Kristi Woods is using a recent trip to a local gas station as a way to encourage others.
In September, Woods and her teenage daughter, Beka, made a brief stop at the Kum & Go on 106th Street near U.S. 169 to air up a flat tire.
After seeing her car’s tire pressure indicator light up, Woods took the opportunity to pull in the parking lot and teach Beka how to properly use the pump. Before starting, however, another customer came up and offered to help.
Woods talked with the man for a short time and thanked him for his offer, but eventually declined the sentiment on account of giving Beka an opportunity to learn from the experience firsthand.
But the mother-daughter duo didn’t let the small act of kindness go unnoticed.
“He stopped what he was doing and checked on us,” Woods said. “That’s kind of what I grew up with, so it was really nice that my daughter got to experience that and see a gentleman go out of his way to offer his assistance.”
Beka added, “Especially nowadays, and growing up in this generation, you just don’t see that as often anymore … In our own lives, day in and day out, we can be doing those simple things that don’t cost us anything, but that will make that impact.”
It wasn’t long until Woods got the idea to reach out to Woman’s World, a nationally distributed magazine, to see if her story about a brief moment of generosity in her hometown of Owasso would be worthy of the publication’s spotlight.
Two months later, Woods found her narrative featured in the Circles of Kindness section of the magazine’s November issue.
Her piece was accompanied by two other inspiring stories — one from an Ohio woman who painted rocks in her neighborhood for children to enjoy while quarantined, and the other of a Louisiana resident who witnessed a grocery store employee paying for an elderly woman’s items.
“It’s nice to be a part of that, especially with all that’s going on in society today where kindness is kind of a lost art,” Woods said. “That’s special to me, and the fact that it’s distributed across the United States and Canada, it makes it even more special.”
With a circulation of around 1.6 million readers, Woman’s World has given Woods a unique platform to encourage others outside the walls of the Owasso community with her uplifting words.
