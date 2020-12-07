Grace and goodwill: Owasson’s story on act of kindness uplifting others across nation

Owasson Kristi Woods is using a recent trip to a local gas station as a way to encourage others.

In September, Woods and her teenage daughter, Beka, made a brief stop at the Kum & Go on 106th Street near U.S. 169 to air up a flat tire.

After seeing her car’s tire pressure indicator light up, Woods took the opportunity to pull in the parking lot and teach Beka how to properly use the pump. Before starting, however, another customer came up and offered to help.

Woods talked with the man for a short time and thanked him for his offer, but eventually declined the sentiment on account of giving Beka an opportunity to learn from the experience firsthand.

But the mother-daughter duo didn’t let the small act of kindness go unnoticed.

“He stopped what he was doing and checked on us,” Woods said. “That’s kind of what I grew up with, so it was really nice that my daughter got to experience that and see a gentleman go out of his way to offer his assistance.”

Beka added, “Especially nowadays, and growing up in this generation, you just don’t see that as often anymore … In our own lives, day in and day out, we can be doing those simple things that don’t cost us anything, but that will make that impact.”