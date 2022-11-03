Gov. Stitt visits Owasso on campaign trail as Nov. 8 election nears

Gov. Kevin Stitt visited Owasso on his campaign trail this week.

The Republican incumbent vying to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister in the Nov. 8 general election spoke to a group of local industry leaders at Stephens Truck Center Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a great, great part of the state,” Stitt told the Owasso Reporter in reference to Owasso, “so (I) just thought it was important for me to stop by.”

Stephens Truck Center, located on the Mingo Valley Expressway off of U.S. 169, specializes in tow truck services and sales across the state.

Owners Brady and Jackie Stephens, of Collinsville, have expanded the shop’s operations in recent months and have established a large presence in Oklahoma City — an effort that caught the governor’s attention.

“These are my people,” Stitt said. “They’re just hardworking entrepreneurs, God-fearing … their values are our values; just great Americans here in Owasso.”

Brady said he was excited to host the governor, whose visit came as part of a final run across northeastern Oklahoma as Tuesday’s election approaches.

“Bringing him here … It’s great to have him see what we’re doing,” Brady said. “He’s really interested in how small businesses are adapting and how they’re moving.”