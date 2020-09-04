Gov. Stitt kicks off Patriot Golf Day weekend with ceremonial tee shot benefiting Folds of Honor

Gov. Kevin Stitt hit the links for a good cause earlier this week.

He joined Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney to kick off the 13th annual Patriot Golf Day weekend Friday with a ceremonial opening tee shot at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso (see PHOTO gallery).

Every year, hundreds of golfers across the country participate in the event, held in partnership with the PGA of America, to help fund scholarships for families of service members who have been killed or disabled in action.

Stitt and Rooney synchronized their strokes at the Patriot’s first tee box, which sits at the crest of a prominent bluff overlooking Tulsa’s downtown skyline, while donning patriotic gear and commemorative flight helmets.

“Governor, it’s an honor to have you here as the official chairman of Patriot Golf Day,” said Rooney, an Air Force Reserve pilot. “(I) appreciate you being here to take the shot, which kicks off the most heroic round that golfers will play.”

Stitt added, “I can’t think of a better charity and a better organization than Folds of Honor, and it’s just an honor to be here to kick this out … It’s an Oklahoma charity that’s changing the world.”

The two golfers met with other state and local officials in the Patriot’s new clubhouse before touring the facility and then teeing off in front of a small crowd of spectators.