Gov. Stitt kicks off Patriot Golf Day weekend with ceremonial tee shot benefiting Folds of Honor

Gov. Kevin Stitt hit the links for a good cause earlier this week.
He joined Folds of Honor founder Major Dan Rooney to kick off the 13th annual Patriot Golf Day weekend Friday with a ceremonial opening tee shot at the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso (see PHOTO gallery).
Every year, hundreds of golfers across the country participate in the event, held in partnership with the PGA of America, to help fund scholarships for families of service members who have been killed or disabled in action.
Stitt and Rooney synchronized their strokes at the Patriot’s first tee box, which sits at the crest of a prominent bluff overlooking Tulsa’s downtown skyline, while donning patriotic gear and commemorative flight helmets.
“Governor, it’s an honor to have you here as the official chairman of Patriot Golf Day,” said Rooney, an Air Force Reserve pilot. “(I) appreciate you being here to take the shot, which kicks off the most heroic round that golfers will play.”
Stitt added, “I can’t think of a better charity and a better organization than Folds of Honor, and it’s just an honor to be here to kick this out … It’s an Oklahoma charity that’s changing the world.”
The two golfers met with other state and local officials in the Patriot’s new clubhouse before touring the facility and then teeing off in front of a small crowd of spectators.
Stitt and Rooney welcomed the weekend’s activities amid delays and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last several months.
“You look at golf, it’s outside … and we’ve seen a resurgence during these difficult times as a country,” Rooney said. “We need sports, we need to do it in a safe way, but golf obviously has been happening, and happening safely, and it is a heroic opportunity for people to give back to the military.”
Stitt added, “Our kids are getting back to school, we’ve got activities going on, watching golf on television I know is bring back some happiness to a lot of the golf fans around, and then combine that with raising money for this organization … we’re glad that we’re hosting it here in Oklahoma.”
Folds of Honor’s first Patriot Golf Day was held at Grand Haven Golf Club in Michigan, and featured 67 golfers and raised about $8,500. In 2018, the event stretched across all 50 states and raised nearly $10 million, marking the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.
Nationally, Folds of Honor offered 3,802 scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year to the families of military members, bringing the total scholarships awarded since 2007 to over 28,000. Over $1.3 million in scholarship assistance has been awarded to Oklahoma families this school year.
Gallery: Gov. Stitt visits Patriot Golf Club in Owasso Friday morning
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Stitt in Owasso
Do you love Owasso as much as we do?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!