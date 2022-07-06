‘Giving in July’: Owasso VFW lauded for holiday wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen veterans

For Owasso residents, adorning the gravestones of fallen veterans with commemorative wreaths during the Christmas holiday is making a larger impact year-round.

The Owasso VFW Post 7180 was recognized this week by Wreaths Across America for participating in the organization’s annual wreath-laying ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in December.

Every Christmas, WAA, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates events at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 graveyards across the country.

Owasso VFW hosted the ritual — the first event of its kind for the Owasso community — in conjunction with the Oklahoma VFW District 5 Honor Guard on Dec. 18. The local chapter was among several groups that ranked at the top in the state for raising sponsorships in WAA’s 2021 campaign.

“VFW Post 7180 … uses our wreath sponsor program to give back to Owasso, and they understand that this is a year-round effort,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester.

“By highlighting their ‘Giving in July’ efforts that we refer to as ‘doing good twice’ (once by gathering wreath sponsorships for locally interred veterans and twice by giving back to the community of Owasso), we hope to remind people that it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”

The Owasso VFW sold sponsorships for nearly 420 wreaths, totaling just above $6,250, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the local chapter.

“Being our first year, I think it’s awesome,” Carroll Harris with Post 7180 said. “I can’t find the words, other than I think it’s great that we here in Owasso are being recognized for this to show we care about our veterans, we care about what they did to fight for our freedoms.”

Owasso followed the ongoing efforts of Collinsville, which picked up the tradition in 2019 and honors more than 900 fallen veterans laid to rest at Ridgelawn Cemetery — a patriotic tradition that Harris wanted to carry on in his hometown.

“When I saw it up at Collinsville last year when we attended, I thought it was amazing,” Harris said in a previous story. “I felt we needed to do it here in Owasso.”

Post 7180 hopes to adorn Owasso’s two other cemeteries, Graceland and Sandridge, with wreaths in the future, where about 250 more fallen soldiers are laid to rest.

Through this national program, WAA has given more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years and has helped support local charitable efforts that include helping living veterans, combating homelessness and feeding those in need.

More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.