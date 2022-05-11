Girls Scouts, now graduating seniors, honored for inspiring creation of years-long Keep Owasso Clean program

Generosity came full circle in Owasso this week.

City officials on Tuesday honored original members of Girl Scout Troop 661, who inspired the creation of Keep Owasso Clean as young scouts more than seven years ago.

The Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative launched the volunteer service program in partnership with the local troop in April 2015 to educate residents about the negative impact of littering and to promote Owasso as a litter-free community.

Tuesday’s ceremony provided city staff, including Owasso Neighborhood Coordinator Jerry Fowler, an opportunity to recognize the scouts — now high school seniors — by presenting them with character certificates before they graduate.

“Ladies, congratulations and thank you very much for what you’ve done to start this program,” Fowler said. “You have truly done something in your home community that’s now a legacy.”

Keep Owasso Clean’s founding scouts include Angel Underwood, Grace Harris, Katie Mansard,

Marley Hutchins, Natalie Griffin and Olivia Davis, along with troop leaders Jamie Harris and Julia Griffin.

Thanks to these members, Keep Owasso Clean, since its inception, has brought in 1,493 volunteers who have devoted a total of 2,670 hours collecting 814 bags of litter and 41 bags of recyclable items.

“It’s just so cool to see how the program has grown over the years,” Mansard said. “To see it grow into such a big part of the community is absolutely amazing. It’s so great to look back on and see the impact that we’ve had.”

Griffin added, “It is really special that we can see a program that was started from fifth grade all the way to senior grow so much and how it has impacted our community. I’m really proud of that.”

Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis, who attended Tuesday’s gathering, extended her gratitude to the graduating seniors, who will receive their diplomas alongside their fellow peers as part of the Class of 2022 later this month.

“I would like to just thank you,” Lewis said. “This is a beautiful community, and you guys helped to start keeping it clean, keeping it beautiful.”

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr, also in attendance, added, “This is truly an initiative that is after my own heart. Thank you so much; I really appreciate you.”

More information about Keep Owasso Clean can be found at cityofowasso.com/564/keep-owasso-clean.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.