Gibby C's in Collinsville serves up southern Cajun-style dishes to hungry locals

Gibson came to Collinsville from New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2001 to pursue a career as an oil and gas mechanical engineer. In 2015, however, she was laid off due to the industry’s downturn, and was faced with the challenge of finding another job.

During that time, she started making and selling salsa and pork rinds to help support her son who played competitive baseball. It wasn’t long until Gibson’s small catering service, which she named “Gibby C’s,” turned into a local household name, and she began serving homemade recipes to her fellow neighbors and other residents on a regular basis.

“We went from making 30 meals of these 9-by-13 pans in a weekend to making 400 or more,” Gibson said. “I had a full staff of seven people working out of my shop at the house. People would line up for hours … they would buy five of these meals at a time.”

Over the next couple years, Gibson operated her namesake business from her home until Nov. 2021, when she moved into her current storefront, which was formerly occupied by The Blessed Baker and The Cake Lady.