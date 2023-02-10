Owasso is now home to a new luxury medical spa.

The Beauty Pharm Medspa & Wellness recently opened in the newly constructed Criterion Building off of 116th Street North just west of U.S. 169.

Owners Mollye McCorkell and Tracy Foster set up shop on the second floor of the $6.5 million, 25,000-square-foot commercial facility with her team of registered nurses and experienced estheticians.

“You can just come in, and we’re a full group of women that are all trained to do this,” McCorkell said. “We’re here for them (customers), we want the difference for them, we want them to see results.”

Foster added, “It’s been months of hard work … lots of planning. I’m looking forward to giving women in Owasso a luxurious experience with the opening of a very exclusive and all-inclusive med spa.”

Encompassing about 1,500 square feet, The Beauty Pharm consists of five treatment rooms, including a consult room and an injector room, as well as a reception area and an office space.

The business offers a variety of services that focus on weight loss, permanent makeup, IV hydration, hormone therapy, tattoo removal, platelet-rich plasma injections, microneedling with radio frequency and a triLift laser for skin rejuvenation.

“I think we stand out mostly because we really have a full service,” McCorkell said. “If somebody has dark spots on their face or if they have skin laxity, if (we) can fix that, it makes their entire world different.”

McCorkell’s new medical spa provides clients with treatment plans, bookings and appointments, consultations and more.

The Beauty Pharm will neighbor other prospective businesses at the Criterion Building, including a relocated space for the Salon at 101 Birch and a new headquarters for Keller Williams Realty Premier’s Owasso division.

“I’m so excited just to see this space completed. I’m excited for my whole vision to come to life,” McCorkell said. “We just wanted to have a really inviting space, and mostly just for people to trust us.”

The Beauty Pharm is located at 11300 N. 135th E. Ave., Ste. 204. For more information, call 918-371-7546 or visit thebeautypharmowasso.com.