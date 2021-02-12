Friends of Owasso Police expects upward trend of fundraising efforts after idle 2020

Owasso police officers could see an uptick in donations this year.

The Friends of Owasso Police is setting its sights on hosting more fundraising events for the department following a somewhat idle 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we’re hoping to be a little bit more active; we’ve got a couple of events planned,” said David Vines, vice president of the local nonprofit. “If we can kind of get some stuff back to normal, then we’ll continue on with some more fundraising.”

The FOP, founded in 2014, comprises a small group of volunteers who raise funds to purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers. The organization’s contributions over the years have helped pay for everything from bullet-resistant vests and ballistic shields to cameras and Kevlar helmets for Owasso PD.

Vines and his team have raised about $131,000 since starting the FOP, averaging around $21,000 per year for the police. Due to the coronavirus, however, they only received about $12,000 last year, which went toward purchasing a new K-9 unit to replace one that recently retired.

This year, the FOP is planning to host a car show and other fundraising events in partnership with places like Emersumnice Brewery to bring those numbers back up to trend.