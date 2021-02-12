 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friends of Owasso Police expects upward trend of fundraising efforts after idle 2020

Friends of Owasso Police expects upward trend of fundraising efforts after idle 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
back the blue rally event

Patrols cars sit in front of Owasso police headquarters.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Owasso police officers could see an uptick in donations this year.

The Friends of Owasso Police is setting its sights on hosting more fundraising events for the department following a somewhat idle 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we’re hoping to be a little bit more active; we’ve got a couple of events planned,” said David Vines, vice president of the local nonprofit. “If we can kind of get some stuff back to normal, then we’ll continue on with some more fundraising.”

The FOP, founded in 2014, comprises a small group of volunteers who raise funds to purchase needed supplies and equipment for local officers. The organization’s contributions over the years have helped pay for everything from bullet-resistant vests and ballistic shields to cameras and Kevlar helmets for Owasso PD.

Vines and his team have raised about $131,000 since starting the FOP, averaging around $21,000 per year for the police. Due to the coronavirus, however, they only received about $12,000 last year, which went toward purchasing a new K-9 unit to replace one that recently retired.

This year, the FOP is planning to host a car show and other fundraising events in partnership with places like Emersumnice Brewery to bring those numbers back up to trend.

“The important thing is that the police officers know that Owasso does care about them,” Vines said, “and we are … able to buy some of their critical needs and keep them going on some stuff that they would have really, really struggled with in the past.”

About 90 area businesses and organizations have contributed to the FOP over the last six years, with Jim Glover in Owasso, who donated $10,000 in 2018, serving as its largest single contributor to date.

More information about the FOP, including how to purchase a new 2021 decal sticker, can be found on its Facebook page.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Stephanie Ruttman

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Stephanie Ruttman, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Ruttman will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Rick Lang and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Rick Lang, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Lang will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News