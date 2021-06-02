Friends, family honor longtime Owasso crossing guard, Flo Sharpe, who passed away: ‘She was a sweetheart’

For some Owasso students, their last day of classes on May 25 meant more than just the end of another school year.

A handful of children at Mills Elementary were greeted with a heartwarming surprise — bags full of candy and ice cream — after making their way out the doors for summer vacation.

The treats were provided by local residents Matt and Mark Sharpe, whose 86-year-old mother, Florence, served as a crossing guard with Owasso Public Schools for the last 20 years.

Florence, who went by “Flo,” passed away the previous Sunday, and her two sons wanted to honor her by passing out goodies to students walking home from Mills, where Flo worked.

“It’s just fulfilling her desires and wishes to see that the kids are acknowledged on their last day of school and show them some love,” Matt said of continuing his mother’s tradition of blessing the students at the end of the semester.

Mark added, “Words can’t describe it on my part. She was the first smile the kids would see, and the last smile they may see.”