Friends, family honor longtime Owasso crossing guard, Flo Sharpe, who passed away: ‘She was a sweetheart’

For some Owasso students, their last day of classes on May 25 meant more than just the end of another school year.
A handful of children at Mills Elementary were greeted with a heartwarming surprise — bags full of candy and ice cream — after making their way out the doors for summer vacation.
The treats were provided by local residents Matt and Mark Sharpe, whose 86-year-old mother, Florence, served as a crossing guard with Owasso Public Schools for the last 20 years.
Florence, who went by “Flo,” passed away the previous Sunday, and her two sons wanted to honor her by passing out goodies to students walking home from Mills, where Flo worked.
“It’s just fulfilling her desires and wishes to see that the kids are acknowledged on their last day of school and show them some love,” Matt said of continuing his mother’s tradition of blessing the students at the end of the semester.
Mark added, “Words can’t describe it on my part. She was the first smile the kids would see, and the last smile they may see.”
Flo started her longtime career as a crossing guard with OPS at Barnes Elementary, then moved to Smith Elementary before serving at Mills over the last 10 years. She worked with several other guards, including Blanca Razo, who was on site to help Matt and Mark pass out the treats.
“She was a sweetheart … she was really sweet with the kids,” Razo said. “She came special for me because she always took care of my son who goes here at Mills if I was a crossing guard at another school.”
Razo showed up to work on the last day of school wearing a shirt of a picture of Flo with the words, “In loving memory of Florence Sharpe.”
Flo left behind three sons, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren to carry on her legacy across the district and throughout the community. Her husband, who also served as a crossing guard in Owasso, passed away about 10 years ago.