Free teacher training workshops coming to Owasso High School Dec. 3

The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas are sponsoring an energy education workshop on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Owasso High School.

All teachers are welcome to register to attend for free and leave with up to $1,100 in classroom supplies.

The free workshops, coordinated by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, offer training in nine different energy curricula for K-12. Each curriculum includes hands-on lessons aligned to Oklahoma academic standards and provides real-world applications to concepts that are already being taught in the classroom.

Teachers who complete the training receive a free kit of materials and equipment, a teacher’s guide, professional development hours and a $100 stipend for attending.

The kit materials, which range from graphing calculators and graduated cylinders to pencils and rulers, provide a much-needed boost in classroom resources. Educators are also eligible for a free field trip to one of 13 museums across the state for every year they teach the curricula in their classrooms.

For more information or to register, visit OERBHomeRoom.com. Registration is open until November 30.