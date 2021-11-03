 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 antibody testing held at Collinsville Library Wednesday
  • Updated
tulsa health department

Yesenia Lira with Tulsa Health Department looks on at a vaccination clinic at Owasso High School in Jan. 2021.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

The Northern Tulsa County Coalition is hosting free COVID-19 antibody testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 12-6 p.m., at the Collinsville Library Meeting Room.

A research project supported by OU Clinical Research Team, COVID-19 antibody testing involves a simple finger prick and blood culture to determine if naturally occurring or vaccinated antibodies are present.

The clinic is open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The process takes about 25 minutes, with the confidential results provided at the event.

Contact Shanan at 918-606-4299 for more information.

