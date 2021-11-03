Free COVID-19 antibody testing held at Collinsville Library Wednesday

The Northern Tulsa County Coalition is hosting free COVID-19 antibody testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 12-6 p.m., at the Collinsville Library Meeting Room.
A research project supported by OU Clinical Research Team, COVID-19 antibody testing involves a simple finger prick and blood culture to determine if naturally occurring or vaccinated antibodies are present.
The clinic is open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The process takes about 25 minutes, with the confidential results provided at the event.
Contact Shanan at 918-606-4299 for more information.