Four Owassons got their chance to advance in the polls in Tuesday’s primary election, only to all come up short against their opponents.

Jackson Lahmeyer, a Tulsa pastor from Owasso, received 26.3% of the vote against incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who retained his seat with 67.8% of the ballot. Joan Farr also took home 5.7% of the vote.

Lankford will face the winner of an Aug. 23 Democratic runoff between four other candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

Owasson Jessica Jean Garrison also vied for a Senate seat, receiving 1.7% of the vote against 12 other candidates, including majority winners Markwayne Mullin at 43.6% and T.W. Shannon at 17.5%, who will both advance to the Aug. 23 runoff.

Additionally, Owasson Brad Peixotto contended for the District 34 Senate seat, nabbing 42.1% of the vote against Dana Prieto’s 57.1%.

For the House, which included 14 candidates, Owasson David Derby brought in 5.4% of the vote compared with Avery Frix’s 14.7% and Josh Brecheen’s 13.7%, leading both to be named on the August runoff ballot.

Wendi Stearman, a candidate from Collinsville, also ran to fill the seat of District 11 representative, but only took home 44.1% of the vote against opponent John B. Kane, who pulled in 55.8% of the ballot.

In April, Sen. J.J. Dossett, of Owasso, a former teacher and coach, refiled for District 34’s seat, and Owasso State Representative Mark Vancuren refiled for District 74.

Two other candidates — Stan Sallee and Sean Johnson, both of Collinsville — filed for county commissioner of District 1, and two other Owassons, Dam Cantrell and Mark Antinoro, filed for district judges.

