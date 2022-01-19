Four Owasso students named to dean’s list at Belmont University

Belmont University recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Four Owasso students were named to the prestigious list at the Nashville, Tennessee-based school.

Audrey Havens, Esteban Flores-lyon, Gracee Shriver and William Dozier, all of Owasso, were recognized for their outstanding efforts in the classroom.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).