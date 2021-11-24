Fostering mobility: Owasso AMBUCS gifts new tricycle to local food pantry volunteer

An Owasso resident in need of a new set of wheels is now mobile again thanks to the generosity of a local nonprofit.

Owasso AMBUCS this week gifted a tricycle to Jimmy Johnson, who’s always on the go across the community.

The Owasso chapter is one of hundreds across the country that provide AmTrykes to people who are unable to ride a regular bicycle due to a diagnosis that reduces or prevents their mobility.

Johnson recently lost his trike, which served as his only form of transportation to and from Owasso Community Resources and Dividing Bread Ministries, where he regularly volunteers.

As such, the staff at RCB Bank decided to come together and donate a new three-wheeled cycle to the local traveler.

Donnie Johns, vice president and loan officer at the Owasso-based bank, is a charter member of Owasso AMBUCS and wanted to bless Johnson with a gift that he said is “all about helping the community and mobility.”

“Jimmy is a customer at RCB Bank, and I watched him ride his old trike here,” Johns said. “He’s a really nice young man and donates a lot of his time, but had some unfortunate circumstances and he needed a new trike.”