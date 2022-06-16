Fortitude Personal Training, offering exercise, nutrition plans, opens in Collinsville

Fortitude Personal Training recently made its debut in Collinsville.

Owners James and Mackenzie Stanley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce last month.

“I want to say congratulations to being a part of our community,” Collinsville Chamber Breann Audet told the Stanleys at the event. “We wish nothing but fruition and success for you guys.”

Fortitude, which opened at 1221 W. Broadway St. in early February, provided the Stanleys, who live in Owasso, an opportunity to set up shop in an area close to their hometown community.

“It just seemed like a God thing,” James said. “It was just perfect size, perfect location, so we pulled the trigger.”

Mackenzie added, “This place actually became open, and we were just like, ‘This is what needs to happen.’”

The couple offers one-on-one fitness training and customized nutrition guidance for local residents looking to take their health and wellness to a new level.

James, a certified exercise science and nutrition specialist, said his own weight-loss journey — along with the influence of Mackenzie’s entrepreneurial spirit — has given him a newfound inspiration to help others who have a difficult time reaching their fitness goals.

“I realized … after watching my wife have a successful business that, ‘Hey, this is doable,’” he said. “She kind of motivated me to go off on my own and make it happen.

“We want to create a culture here where the client comes first. We want to be there with them, holding their hand the whole way through their journey.”

Fortitude Personal Training offers a variety of plans and packages for interested clients. More information can be found at fortitudepersonaltraining.co.

